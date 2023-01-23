Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Orange basketball lineups, football coaching changes, and more

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program is an enigma, but lacrosse and football are a bit more...constant. Listen in as Andy, Steve, and Christian break it all down!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The guys naturally open with 5 minutes talking EPL soccer and talking Andy into “Arsenal getting swept by Everton.”

Syracuse men’s basketball goes 1-1 this week, and the Orange’s defense from behind the arc continues to be an issue. But have they found a way to scheme around the shortcomings with a new 5 man combination?

What’s the issue with Syracuse’s guards at the moment? (Hint: it’s defense and pace)

Christian is here to explain lax to us, yay!

