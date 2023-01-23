Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Orange basketball lineups, football coaching changes, and more

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program is an enigma, but lacrosse and football are a bit more...constant. Listen in as Andy, Steve, and Christian break it all down!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- The guys naturally open with 5 minutes talking EPL soccer and talking Andy into “Arsenal getting swept by Everton.”
- Syracuse men’s basketball goes 1-1 this week, and the Orange’s defense from behind the arc continues to be an issue. But have they found a way to scheme around the shortcomings with a new 5 man combination?
- What’s the issue with Syracuse’s guards at the moment? (Hint: it’s defense and pace)
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- We break down the football coaching swaps that have taken place this week.
- Christian is here to explain lax to us, yay!
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Full Court Non-Press
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol Fever is here
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Dos a Cero
- Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football, futbol, and basketball
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
Loading comments...