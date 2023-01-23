Syracuse football: Sources report Orange hire Travis Fisher as cornerbacks coach

Syracuse Football might be adding to their staff but is it possible they still need to fill two spots?

On Sunday Pete Thamel reported this news.

Sources: Former Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has agreed to become the new cornerbacks coach at Syracuse. Fisher is a veteran defensive backs coach, having been at UCF from 2015-17 and Nebraska from 2018-22. He played nine years in the NFL. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2023

If Fisher is the cornerbacks coach, is he replacing Nick Monroe or is current cornerbacks coach Chip West taking that Wake Forest job that was rumored?

Either way, the Orange are adding the former NFL cornerback Fisher from the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he has been since 2018. Before that Fisher was coaching at his alma mater UCF where he starred from 1999 to 2001. He was taken in the 2nd round by the St. Louis Rams and had a nine-year career in the NFL.

Fisher is listed as one of the recruiters for transfer Jaeden Gould so he’d have familiarity with one player at the position. The Florida native would also give the Orange an assistant coach with connections to the Sunshine State.

We’ll have to watch for the official announcement to see if West is in fact leaving, or if he’s switching to take over Monroe’s spot. Adding a coach with a NFL background certainly doesn’t hurt as Syracuse looks to build on the recent tradition of sending secondary players to the pros.