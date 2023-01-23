ACC men’s basketball power rankings for January 23rd give us the Seminole Spoilers

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team split their road games last week. Where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that the Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff are keeping busy this winter.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings...

1) Clemson Tigers (16-4, 8-1)

The surprise team stays in front again. With each passing week we wonder if they will come back to earth or are they going to continue to land at the top of the table. Oh sorry we were talking about Arsenal but I guess Clemson’s a nice story too.

2) Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2)

Tony Bennett’s team is lurking right behind Clemson. There’s little depth but it might be the best all-around starting five in the conference.

3) Duke Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3)

It doesn’t seem fair that Kyle Filipowski wasn’t coached by Mike Krzyzewski. Maybe when he goes to the NBA he’ll land with Dwane Casey.

4) Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3)

Miami falls back to the blob. They split two games where Isaiah Wong had little impact. If he doesn’t get going, Miami will find themselves dropping out of the title race,

5) Pittsburgh Panthers (13-7, 6-3)

We don’t think Pitt is going to be the last team to fall victim to Florida State the rest of the way. We’ll see how the Panthers respond.

6) North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3)

UNC is starting to hit their stride again just in time for tomorrow’s late evening start in the Dome. Bacot vs Edwards is going to be a heavyweight fight

7) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3)

Another team that is starting to pick it up lately. Must be Steve Forbes’ threat to coach in a tank top that’s got them motivated.

8) Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3)

Orange fans are feeling frisky after the win over Georgia Tech. Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia will tells us if that friskiness will last until Valentine’s Day

9) NC State Wolfpack (15-5, 5-4)

Sending good thoughts to Terquavion Smith. Hopefully he makes a full recovery after passing on the NBA last spring to return to school.

10) Florida State Seminoles (7-13, 5-4)

We told you last week.....we know some things

They look better than they did earlier in the season, which means that Seminole Spoilers is likely to become a thing.

11) Virginia Tech Hokies (11-8, 1-7)

The metrics still love the Hokies which means they have a chance, but they need to win some games soon or else it’ll be NIT time.

12) Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6)

Pretty funny of the Eagles to celebrate Mike Brey’s retirement announcement by beating the Irish. Might be doing just enough to save Earl Grant’s job which makes the rest of the league happy.

13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-11, 1-8)

Speaking of Brey with his retirement announcement, we wonder what he’ll coach in the rest of the way. Is he just going to show up in a t-shirt and shorts one night?

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 1-8)

How did you lose to this team Miami? Like it’s kind of amazing when you think about it.

15) Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8)

Best week for Louisville so far as they only lost once this week. Progress

*************************************************************************************************

What did we get wrong this week? Is this mediocre league going to mean Chaos in Greensboro?