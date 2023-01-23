Syracuse men’s basketball: Measuring college coach tenures by Units of Boeheim

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has had a long tenure on the sidelines. However, we had never considered how that tenure could be used to measure the coaching experience of other college basketball coaches.

That is until this tweet from Tim Reynolds after Mike Brey announced his retirement.

Mike Brey spent 23 years at Notre Dame. Impressive. But not even half a Boeheim. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 20, 2023

So that gave us the idea of taking Boeheim’s tenure to measure the length of time other men’s college basketball coaches have spent coaching. We used a mix of the all-time coaching wins leaders and some contemporary coaches.

Units of Boeheim Coach Years Coaching Units of Boeheim (1 Boeheim= 47 years) Coach Years Coaching Units of Boeheim (1 Boeheim= 47 years) Adolph Rupp 41 0.87 Bill Self 29 0.62 Bob Huggins 38 0.81 Bob Hurley 10 0.21 Bob Knight 42 0.89 Bob McKillop 33 0.7 Brad Brownell 21 0.45 Bruce Pearl 27 0.57 Clair Bee 21 0.45 Dan Hurley 13 0.28 Dana Altman 33 0.7 Dean Smith 36 0.77 Eddie Sutton 37 0.79 Hubert Davis 2 0.04 Jamie Dixon 20 0.43 Jay Wright 28 0.6 Jeff Capel 22 0.47 Jim Calhoun 40 0.85 Jim Larrañaga 38 0.81 Jim Phelan 49 1.04 John Beilin 37 0.79 John Calipari 31 0.66 John Thompson 27 0.57 John Wooden 29 0.62 Kelvin Sampson 33 0.7 Lefty Driesell 41 0.87 Leonard Hamilton 34 0.72 Lou Carnessecca 24 0.51 Lou Henson 41 0.87 Lute Olson 34 0.72 Mark Few 23 0.49 Mick Cronin 20 0.43 Mike Krzyzewski 47 1 Pete Carill 30 0.64 Phog Allen 48 1.02 Rick Barnes 36 0.77 Rick Pitino 34 0.72 Rollie Massimino 41 0.87 Roy Williams 33 0.7 Sean Miller 18 0.38 Shaka Smart 14 0.3 Tom Davis 32 0.68 Tom Izzo 27 0.57 Tony Bennett 17 0.36

If you combine Bob and Dan Hurley you get a 0.53 Boeheim. (Now if you put together their sideline outbursts they might be at a 1.5 Boeheim).

Do you like slow offensive basketball? Well Pete Carill and Tony Bennett combined equal 1 Boeheim.

Tomorrow’s opponent Hubert Davis is at a 0.04 Boeheim. Long way to go for him to even get to be a 1⁄ 4 Boeheim.

Ok we got you started now let’s hear your best Units of Boeheim combinations.