Syracuse men’s basketball: Measuring college coach tenures by Units of Boeheim

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has had a long tenure on the sidelines. However, we had never considered how that tenure could be used to measure the coaching experience of other college basketball coaches.
That is until this tweet from Tim Reynolds after Mike Brey announced his retirement.
Mike Brey spent 23 years at Notre Dame. Impressive. But not even half a Boeheim.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 20, 2023
So that gave us the idea of taking Boeheim’s tenure to measure the length of time other men’s college basketball coaches have spent coaching. We used a mix of the all-time coaching wins leaders and some contemporary coaches.
Units of Boeheim
|Coach
|Years Coaching
|Units of Boeheim (1 Boeheim= 47 years)
|Adolph Rupp
|41
|0.87
|Bill Self
|29
|0.62
|Bob Huggins
|38
|0.81
|Bob Hurley
|10
|0.21
|Bob Knight
|42
|0.89
|Bob McKillop
|33
|0.7
|Brad Brownell
|21
|0.45
|Bruce Pearl
|27
|0.57
|Clair Bee
|21
|0.45
|Dan Hurley
|13
|0.28
|Dana Altman
|33
|0.7
|Dean Smith
|36
|0.77
|Eddie Sutton
|37
|0.79
|Hubert Davis
|2
|0.04
|Jamie Dixon
|20
|0.43
|Jay Wright
|28
|0.6
|Jeff Capel
|22
|0.47
|Jim Calhoun
|40
|0.85
|Jim Larrañaga
|38
|0.81
|Jim Phelan
|49
|1.04
|John Beilin
|37
|0.79
|John Calipari
|31
|0.66
|John Thompson
|27
|0.57
|John Wooden
|29
|0.62
|Kelvin Sampson
|33
|0.7
|Lefty Driesell
|41
|0.87
|Leonard Hamilton
|34
|0.72
|Lou Carnessecca
|24
|0.51
|Lou Henson
|41
|0.87
|Lute Olson
|34
|0.72
|Mark Few
|23
|0.49
|Mick Cronin
|20
|0.43
|Mike Krzyzewski
|47
|1
|Pete Carill
|30
|0.64
|Phog Allen
|48
|1.02
|Rick Barnes
|36
|0.77
|Rick Pitino
|34
|0.72
|Rollie Massimino
|41
|0.87
|Roy Williams
|33
|0.7
|Sean Miller
|18
|0.38
|Shaka Smart
|14
|0.3
|Tom Davis
|32
|0.68
|Tom Izzo
|27
|0.57
|Tony Bennett
|17
|0.36
If you combine Bob and Dan Hurley you get a 0.53 Boeheim. (Now if you put together their sideline outbursts they might be at a 1.5 Boeheim).
Do you like slow offensive basketball? Well Pete Carill and Tony Bennett combined equal 1 Boeheim.
Tomorrow’s opponent Hubert Davis is at a 0.04 Boeheim. Long way to go for him to even get to be a 1⁄4 Boeheim.
Ok we got you started now let’s hear your best Units of Boeheim combinations.
