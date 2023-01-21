Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7)

Day & Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:00 pm ET

Location: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 3 point favorites on the road against Georgia Tech.

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse) - List of Local Affiliates

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Georgia Tech Blog: From the Rumble Seat

Rivalry: 8-7, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: The second round of the 1985 NCAA tournament featured the first ever matchup between Syracuse and Georgia Tech. Future NBA All-Star Mark Price led the Yellow Jackets and all scorers with 18 points. Rafael Addison scored 17 points to lead the Orange, with Pearl Washington having an off game, scoring just seven points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse won an awful offensive game between the two teams in overtime last season 74-73. The Orange shot 32.9% from the floor, with Georgia Tech shooting 39.4% from the floor.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,111-433) | Georgia Tech - Josh Pastner (seventh year, 102-106)

Coach Bio: Pastner played his collegiate basketball as a walk-on at Arizona. His coaching career began with the Wildcats as an assistant in 2002. He moved to Memphis in 2008 to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under John Calipari. Pastner would take over as head coach of Memphis after Calipari left for Kentucky. The Tigers would achieve five 20+ win seasons in seven years under Pastner, including three NCAA tournament appearances.

Pastner would be hired as Georgia Tech’s head coach following the 2015-16 season. He won 21 games in his first season with the Yellow Jackets and finished as the runner-up in the NIT to TCU. However, Georgia Tech wouldn’t replicate the success of Pastner’s first season, finishing below 20 wins in every year since.

Last Year: Georgia Tech couldn’t replicate a successful 2020-21 season, winning its fewest games under Pastner with 12 and losing its most conference games under Pastner with a 5-15 record.

Last Game: Georgia Tech couldn’t keep up with NC State, losing 78-66 to the Wolfpack. The Yellow Jackets shot under 40% from the floor, while the Wolfpack shot over 50%

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Miles Kelly is Georgia Tech’s leading scorer with 13.6 points per game. He doesn’t really score consistently, but he can hit it from range with a 38.2% three-point percentage.

If Syracuse Wins: GIVE US GEORGIA NOW!

If Syracuse Loses: Jim Boeheim is required to wear a face shield for his next game.

Fun Fact: Jesse Edwards has nine double-doubles on the season, tying him with Tyler Lydon for the third-most in a single season at Syracuse. Edwards is shooting for Oshae Brissett’s 13 double-doubles.

