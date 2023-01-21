Game thread: Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3) men’s basketball team is on the road again to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7) at 12:00 on your favorite regional sports network and streaming on ACC Network Extra.

This is a game that the Orange can’t afford to lose as they hope to keep within striking distance of the top of the ACC. Georgia Tech is one of the bottom teams in the league but they aren’t going to simply let Syracuse walk out of Atlanta without putting up a fight.

To get you ready check out our previews:

We’ll see if the early start time actually gets the Orange to wake up sooner and not fall behind in the first few minutes.

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!