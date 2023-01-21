Syracuse football: Steve Farmer hired as offensive line coach

The eventful off-season continues for the Syracuse Orange football program, On Friday, we learned that offensive line coach Mike Schmidt was leaving to join another former Orange assistant with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Schmidt was hired to become tight ends and tackles coach and run game coordinator on Zach Arnett’s staff. The two worked together at San Diego State from 2011- 2020 and with Arnett taking over after Mike Leach’s passing, they will reunite in Starkville.

This news certainly didn’t take Dino Babers by surprise because shortly after the Schmidt news was announced, Syracuse shared that Steve Farmer would be taking over as offensive line coach.

thr

Farmer has over 20 years of experience and joins Syracuse from Tulsa. Prior to that he had been with Matt Wells at Texas Tech and Utah State.

You’ll note that Syracuse’s announcement talks about Farmer’s contribution to passing offenses which could give us a bit more insight into new offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s plans for 2023. The Orange did throw the ball 51 times in that game and maybe the program is going to take advantage of the confines of the JMA Wireless Dome and throw more.

“I’m thrilled to join Syracuse University and Coach Babers,” Farmer said. “I’m excited about the direction of the program, and this offense under Coach Beck. I can’t wait to get to work with these young men.”

With Farmer on staff, Syracuse still has two open assistant coaching spots so we’ll keep an eye out for the next hiring announcements.