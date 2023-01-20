TNIAAM Reacts: Here’s what you told us about the Syracuse Orange this week

We made it to Friday Syracuse Orange fans and that means we’ve got the results of this week’s survey.

More than half of you feel like the Orange will still be able to finish above 8th in the ACC.

Right now Joe Girard is 4th in the ACC in points while Jesse Edwards leads the league in rebounding. In a close call, a slim majority of you think both will end up outside the top spot but many feel as though Edwards will hold off Armando Bacot the rest of the way.

Lacrosse media days were this week and most of you think the Syracuse men will rebound in 2023.