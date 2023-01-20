Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Location: Atlanta, GA

Students: 39,771 students who wouldn’t skip a calculus study session for a hoops game

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Josh Pastner was so sick of your face shield jokes that now he’s dressing like a junior high school history teacher.

Jim Boeheim went mock-neck 1⁄ 4 zip the other night. You aren’t getting him back in a tie on the sideline.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Another game where the home team has a better uniform. Georgia Tech wearing gold at home is a nice break from the norm.

Advantage: Georgia Tech

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #TogetherWeSwarm

Hits on the family theme while linking to the nickname/mascot- a well-engineered hashtag.

Advantage: Georgia Tech

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

If your program needs to post about their incoming recruits this early, it’s a good sign that the current team is struggling.

IMG over Newton. Blue Cain continues to produce and be a steady bucket for IMG.

(14P & 9R) He has been their best offensive threat. Georgia Tech landed a shotmaker with natural scoring instincts. Having a strong senior season. ESPN 100 prospect. @HoophallClassic #HHClassic pic.twitter.com/Co36UbtQdD — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) January 14, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse..and not because the Orange have no recruits signed for next season

Prediction:

Syracuse is down by seven points four minutes into the game. Jim Boeheim’s voice is echoing through the arena. He’s stomping his feet and turning to yell at no on in particular. Meanwhile Josh Pastner is trying to find any possible connection to someone at Notre Dame as he figures out his next move. The Orange lead by two at the half and then pull away in the final twenty minutes behind the shooting of Chris Bell and Justin Taylor. Jon Bol Ajak caps the game with a windmill dunk attempt that draws a scowl from Boeheim as the teams head to the handshake line.