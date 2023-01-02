Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz earns third ACC Rookie of the Week honor

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball point guard Judah Mintz has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honor for the third time this season, per release. Mintz is the only Syracuse player to be named to the ACC’s weekly awards in 2022-23.

Mintz scored 18 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and recorded two steals in Syracuse’s 79-65 win against Boston College on New Year’s Eve. He was 8-for-15 from the field.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK ‼️



18 points

7 assists

3 rebounds

2 assists



: https://t.co/X1klcComOw pic.twitter.com/Etvi76DrpF — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 2, 2023

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was named Rookie of the Week for the first four weeks of the college basketball season but Mintz has taken home three of the last four. The only other ACC freshman to be named to Rookie of the Week was Florida State’s Cam Corhen on Dec. 27.

Mintz is eleventh in the conference in points per game with 15.8 and ninth in the conference in assists per game with 4.2. He leads the ACC in steals with 2.3 per game.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.