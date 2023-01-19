 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football: the many looks of Dino Babers

It’s not bird-watching, it’s Dino-watching

By Kevin M Wall
Virginia v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Syracuse Orange fans tell us they want more #jokesandgarbage.

Well, first of all be careful what you wish for when you do that. Second, we accept your challenge and promise that we’ll try jokes, we’ll try garbage and sometimes we’ll find that sweet spot where jokes and garbage converge.

Ok let’s start things off with a gallery of photos of Dino Babers intently watching during games. Is he waiting to call a time-out? Is he watching replays on the scoreboard? Is he a fan of in-game stadium promotions?

Browse this gallery and decide for yourselves:

  • Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images
  • Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

