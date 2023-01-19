Syracuse football: the many looks of Dino Babers

Syracuse Orange fans tell us they want more #jokesandgarbage.

Well, first of all be careful what you wish for when you do that. Second, we accept your challenge and promise that we’ll try jokes, we’ll try garbage and sometimes we’ll find that sweet spot where jokes and garbage converge.

Ok let’s start things off with a gallery of photos of Dino Babers intently watching during games. Is he waiting to call a time-out? Is he watching replays on the scoreboard? Is he a fan of in-game stadium promotions?

Browse this gallery and decide for yourselves: