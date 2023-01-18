Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Did you watch Syracuse Orange basketball this week?

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program continues to toy with our hearts. Will Andy, Steve, or Christian give them another shot?

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Andy and Steve run it back old school style... so naturally we talk Orange basketball.

The guys harken back to Kevin Wall, who’s puzzle analogy still aptly describes this team.

Moving forward, how can this team play for the future?

Lacrosse Talk! Yay!

Nick Monroe is headed off to his #DreamJob at Minnesota. How bad of a loss is this for the Orange and how can they replace his impact?

A discussion about lame duck coaching leads to a schedule breakdown, because we are TNIAAM.

