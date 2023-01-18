Syracuse track: 2nd school record of the season highlights VT Invite

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action last weekend. Returning after the holiday break, the Syracuse sprint and hurdle group headed to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational.

For the second time this season, Syracuse has a new indoor school record. Freshman Elijah Millard ran 34.65 to break the previous record of Jaquan Holland. Millard’s time was good for 9th in the event.

Three meets into the year and we've already had two school records fall! pic.twitter.com/U4SpYKHexb — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) January 14, 2023

Jaheem Hayles won the 60m hurdles in a time of 7.86 with Anthony Vasquez finishing 3rd and Naseem Smith 6th in the event. Hayles’ time is in the top 3 in the ACC early this season. Trei Thorogood was 4th in 60m dash and Carlton Landingham and James Nmah were 6th and 7th in the 200m.

Kahniya James led the way for the Syracuse women. She was 2nd in the 60m dash. Shaleah Colaire was 6th in the 200m dash and 9th in 60m hurdles.

Syracuse will be back in action at Cornell this weekend.