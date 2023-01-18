Syracuse football: Spring task list for the Orange

As a group of new Syracuse Orange football players arrive on campus, we take a look at some of the work still left before the 2023 season.

Get the staff set

With the departures of Nick Monroe and Robert Anae, Syracuse has two assistant coach spots to fill. Steve looked at some possibilities for the defensive position, but the Orange have an offensive staff slot to fill as well.

We are approaching not only the 2023 Signing Day but the Junior Days for 2024 prospects. Losing Monroe means the Orange lost one of their main recruiters in Florida and we know how valuable that area has been for Syracuse. With two spots open, Dino Babers could really help change the recruiting narrative if he can land two talented recruiters to his group- especially if we don’t see the 75- year old Rocky Long out there as often as Tony White.

Fill in the roster gaps

Syracuse brings in a number of new players this week- of note are the three transfers on defense and one veteran offensive lineman joining the off-season workouts. Here’s the full list of new arrivals:

Freshmen: David Clement (TE), Ike Daniels (RB), Muwaffaq Parkman (RB), Jalil Smith (DE), David Omopariola (DE)

Transfers: Joe More (OL), Jayden Bellamy (CB), Jaeden Gould (CB), Braylen Ingraham (DL), Jack Morehouse (P)

As Syracuse fills out this high school class, there is likely to be more attrition from the roster when the transfer portal opens again in May. It’s important for coaches to have a strong idea of who might be going so they can leave flexibility to add transfers in the spring.

It is probably tempting to get to the scholarship limit in February, but this team could use some veteran players to allow younger players the proper time to develop....which leads me to my next point.

Developing the youth

Finding some additional playmakers on offense has to be a top priority this spring. We saw a more passing-centric offense in the Pinstripe Bowl so it’s time for the young receiver group to take that next step and be ready to contribute.

We know the issues with the defensive line but have you stopped to look at the group of players the Orange have at that position? Dennis Jaquez, Francois Nolton, Chase Simmons, Jatius Geer and Kevin Jobity head into spring ready to turn a position that was a weakness into an area of strength.

We’ll see what differences Jason Beck and Rocky Long bring but this is a time when the staff needs to focus on developing players to replace the departed group.

Injury prevention

Whether it’s nutrition or conditioning or athletic training, there have been issues causing Syracuse to watch too many players find their way to the injured list. We heard from Gary Gait about the data that lacrosse will be using so it will be interesting to see what changes Dino Babers and his staff make to give their players the best chances to remain available next Fall.

What are some of the things you’d like to hear about before spring practice gets underway?