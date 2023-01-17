TNIAAM Reacts: your Syracuse Basketball thoughts

Last week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to give us a vibe check about the basketball programs along with the 2023 football season.

Here’s what you told us

Syracuse was 10-6 when we asked you and many seemed to think the Orange would be finishing the year right in line with Bart Torvik’s prediction. This would put Syracuse in a precarious spot when it comes to ending 22-23 with a record above .500.

Last night’s tough finish aside, it’s been an impressive debut campaign for Judah Mintz. The point guard had been the steadiest player and hopefully fans don’t lose sight of that after the Miami game.

The majority of responses feel that neither Orange team will be dancing in March. Both teams dropped opportunities for resume-building wins this week, but they will get more chances coming up in the next few weeks.

It’s been tumultuous off-season for the Orange football squad but there is enough optimism that Syracuse can find themselves back in a bowl game next season. Maybe the Orange will check off another venue on their quest to play in all the baseball stadium bowl games?

Let us know if you think the Orange men’s basketball squad will get to 20 wins this season? Can the women pull off a top 25 upset and get into the bubble conversation?