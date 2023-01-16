Game thread: Syracuse vs Miami

The Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the #17 Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2) at 7:00 on the ACC Network

Syracuse has won 9 of 11 but are searching for their 1st Q1 win of the season. The Hurricanes lost at NC State on Saturday and are looking for a win so they stay in the hunt for an ACC title.

To get you ready check out our previews:

Can Syracuse get the big win their bubble hopes need? Will Miami be able to take care of the ball and the Orange zone? If Jim Boeheim and Jim Larranaga switched sidelines, how long would it take the announcers to notice?

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!