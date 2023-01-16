Syracuse vs. Miami: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2) vs. No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2)

Day & Time: Monday, January 16, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 7.5 underdogs on the road at Miami.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Miami Blog: State of the U

Rivalry: 20-11, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Miami

First Meeting: Syracuse went to overtime in Florida during its first meeting against Miami on December 28, 1963. The Orange edged out an 86-85 victory with Dave Bing scoring 29 points.

Last Meeting: In typical Syracuse fashion last season, an early 18-point Orange second half lead evaporated as Miami pressed Syracuse out of the dome to win 75-72. Buddy Boeheim had 30 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,111-432) | Miami - Jim Larrañaga (12th year, 240–144)

Coach Bio: Larranaga started his career at Bowling Green where he would become the second-winningest coach in Falcons history and coached future NBA player Antonio Daniels. He would then move to George Mason in 1997. During the 2005-06 season, Larranaga led the Patriots to the Final Four, beating defending champions UConn along the way. After leading George Mason to its fifth NCAA tournament appearance under him in 2011, Larranaga went to Miami to become the program’s head coach.

Larranaga found immediate success at Miami by winning the ACC tournament in his second season with the Hurricanes. Miami would make it to the Sweet 16 in that year’s NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes have made the NCAA tourney five times under Larranaga.

Last Year: After three straight losing seasons, Miami turned around its fortunes drastically, especially after a notable early season win over then No. 2 Duke. The Blue Devils would get the better of the teams in the rematch in the ACC tournament, but the Hurricanes did enough to earn a 10-seed in the NCAA tournament. Miami then went on a miracle run with upsets over 7-seed USC and 2-seed Auburn before falling in the Elite Eight to eventual champions Kansas.

Last Game: A great shooting night from Miami couldn’t overcome a -13 turnover margin to NC State as the Wolfpack outlasted the Hurricanes in overtime. Miami lost 83-81.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Isaiah Wong is a member of the “You’re still in college?” team. He leads the Hurricanes as usual with 17.2 points per game.

If Syracuse Wins: Bring us Larry David as Jim Boeheim must conquer him as well.

If Syracuse Loses: We demand to play Miami in actual Miami to validate any future wins.

Fun Fact: Jesse Edwards has eight double-doubles on the season. He needs six more to set a new single-season record.

