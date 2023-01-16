Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Miami

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Students: 19,096 students who are questioning Mario Cristobal

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Jim Larranaga looks like he’s a guy who has the retirement strategy of heavily investing in Tesla stock

Jim Boeheim is so comfortable that in the final minute of a close game he wants to know why Kevin Costner won’t return his texts

Advantage: Push. It’s always good when our elder coaches can be comfortable

Uniforms:

Cuse fans- would you want to see a jersey option with Otto on the front like this?

Advantage: Miami- these are fun

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs None

This isn’t any fun.

Advantage: Push

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Bragging about 1,500 students at a game? Otto's Army would never

Another day in the office

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Syracuse is going to mix it up and start fast in this one. The boisterous Wasco Center crowd will be chanting “Let’s Go Orange” all through the half. Then Jesse Edwards gets his 4th foul early in the 2nd half and Miami gets rolling. The Orange close the gap but Isaiah Wong takes over late in the game with some tough baskets to push Miami to a 5-point win.