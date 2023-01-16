ACC men’s basketball power rankings for January 16th

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team took care of home court last week. Where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff has something other than celebrity appearance stats to track

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings...

1) Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0)

400 wins for Brad Brownell who went home and ate a sensible dinner and got to bed by 21:00. We’re telling you Dabo is going to be sitting right at center court the rest of the way.

2) Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2)

Miami dropped a road game and honestly we have no reason to move them lower as a result. You think it’s great that so many ACC upsets are happening but it’s not going to help those last teams trying to snag a bid.

3) Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2)

No jokes here. Just best wishes to John Hugley.

Please respect my decision!! pic.twitter.com/eYJJ6C2m88 — John Hugley IV (@thejohnhugley) January 14, 2023

4) Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2)

Feels like Virginia’s either going to the Elite Eight or losing in their first NCAAT game. No in-between.

5) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2)

Wake’s starting to get their chemistry together and they are a team to watch in terms of the regular season title. And look at Steve Forbes here with the vest.

6) NC State Wolfpack (14-4, 4-3)

Wins over Duke and Miami have us wondering if those teams aren’t as good as we thought, or if NC State is better than they were last month? This whole conference is basically the shrug emoji

7) Duke Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3)

Really talented but the pieces aren’t fitting right now. Getting Jeremy Roach healthy could be critical for this team’s chances in March.

8) North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3)

The metrics think UNC is better than this (they are 22 in KenPom) so don’t be shocked if the Tar Heels get on a roll the next six weeks.

9) Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2)

Is Syracuse good? After defending the Dome last week, the Orange fans sure think so. Tonight’s game at Miami is pretty important for getting to our annual “annoy America’s bracketologists season”.

10) Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5)

Hunter Catoor should be back soon but it’s looking like the Hokies will need another ACC Tournament run to get back to the Big Dance.

11) Florida State Seminoles (5-13, 3-4)

They look better than they did earlier in the season, which means that Seminole Spoilers is likely to become a thing.

12) Boston College Eagles (8-10, 2-5)

Can the Eagles finish .500? God, this feature is getting incredibly depressing to write.

13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6)

Almost had themselves a nice road win over the weekend but suddenly forgot how to shoot. However, Mike Brey got to coach in a hoodie so he was pretty pleased.

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 1-6)

Josh Pastner has to be done after this season right? Or has he found a way to avoid the new Georgia Tech AD like it’s the ultimate game of manhunt?

15) Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7)

With two games left against Georgia Tech we like the Cardinals’ chances of avoiding a winless ACC season.

What did we get wrong this week? Could we actually see a team finish 3rd in the regular season and land in the NIT?