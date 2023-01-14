Game thread: Syracuse vs Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5) at 7:00 on the ACC Network
Syracuse survived in the first meeting and left South Bend with a one-point victory. Since that game, the Orange are 7-2 while the Irish have struggled. With Miami looming on Monday, this is a game that Syracuse needs to have.
To get you ready check out our previews:
- Christian has the facts and figures for tonight’s game as the Orange are solid favorites at home
- We tell you what things to watch for in tonight’s contest
- Maliq Brown is coming off a career-best game against Virginia Tech
- Fake Nunes gets you ready with the FNSI numbers for this game
- Here are our predictions for the game
Can Syracuse get the sweep of the season series? Will enough students be back on campus to make the Dome a bit more raucous tonight? Will Mike Brey coach the game in his Sheraton bathrobe?
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!
Loading comments...