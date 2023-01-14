Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5)

Day & Time: Saturday, January 14, 7:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 points favorites in the rematch against Notre Dame.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down

Rivalry: 32-23, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: By early basketball standards, Syracuse had an offensive field day against Notre Dame on February 12, 1914. The Orange won comfortably 50-14 with Lew Castle scoring 20 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse overcame a decent Notre Dame day from three with a relentless assault from Jesse Edwards. 22 points and 16 rebounds from the Dutchman helped lead Syracuse to a 62-61 win over the Irish.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,110-432) | Notre Dame - Mike Brey (23rd year, 481–267)

Coach Bio: Brey started his collegiate basketball career with Northwestern State for three years and finished at George Washington during his final season. He would return to his high school, the prolific DeMatha High School in Maryland, as an assistant for five years before being hired by Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Brey served as an assistant on Krzyzewski’s staff for eight seasons before taking the head coaching job at Delaware in 1995. He led the Blue Hens to three 20-plus win seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances during his five years as head coach.

Brey then became the head coach of Notre Dame in 2000, where he has stayed since. The Fighting Irish have accumulated 15 20-plus win seasons and 12 NCAA tournament appearances. That includes a 32-win campaign during the 2014-15 season where Notre Dame won the ACC tournament, the only conference championship that the Fighting Irish have won under Brey. His deepest tournament runs with the Fighting Irish were back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.

Last Year: Notre Dame took advantage of a weak ACC to turn around a five-loss non-conference schedule into the second seed in the ACC tournament. The Fighting Irish were upset by eventual ACC champs Virginia Tech in the first round. Notre Dame’s strong ACC play was enough to get the Fighting Irish into the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Notre Dame got through Rutgers in the First Four 11-seed and upset six-seed Alabama before dropping to Texas Tech.

Last Game: A furious comeback saw Notre Dame turn around a seven-point deficit with less than 2:30 left in regulation to tie the game against Georgia Tech and send it to overtime. The Irish barely held on to win 73-72.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Nate Laszewski continues to be a hallmark of consistency for Notre Dame. He puts up 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Irish in both categories.

If Syracuse Wins: I thank football season for preparing us for this much consecutive winning in Central New York.

If Syracuse Loses: Somehow Marcus Freeman is also responsible for this.

Fun Fact: After 24 points against Virginia Tech, Joe Girard has scored double-digit points in 10 straight games.

