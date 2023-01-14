Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame II: Yellowstone Boogaloo

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Location: South Bend, IN

Students: 8,854 students who have already professed their love to Sam Hartman

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Mike Brey has had a lot of questionable fits. This is one of them.

Jim Boeheim has a lot of fits but we’re not talking about his fashion.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Weird that these two schools show up with uniforms that the kids tell us could be best described as “mid”. There have to be better options than these.

Advantage: Push...where’s the script?

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoIrish

Simple and clean.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Free donuts. Cute babies. Mike Brey will do anything to distract you from his record this season.

Got to watch @markussburton play tonight with little Layla and Jayda Smith.



I’m not quite Santa but… pic.twitter.com/dwLtFfgFMm — Mike Brey (@NDMikeBrey) December 10, 2022

Advantage: Notre Dame. We’re not monsters who don’t like babies.

Prediction:

Notre Dame had no answer for Jesse Edwards in the first one so how could they stop him Inow that he’s added the Maliq Brown booster pack? Oh yeah, local guy returns to the Dome and plays in front of family and friends. JJ Starling gets 30 but that’s not enough as the Triple J Ranch has one more J and that’s enough to handle the Irish down the stretch.