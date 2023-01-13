Syracuse men’s basketball: Updating The Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker

The Syracuse Orange have been a tough team to figure out during the 22-23 season. Just when you think the Orange have turned the corner they remind you that it’s not going to be a linear progression.

While we can break down the improved three-point shooting or debate who should start at forward, we can also look for the sideline to get a sense of when Syracuse is going to be successful.

Let’s go to the Jim Boeheim 1⁄ 4 Zip Tracker

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 4-1 2-1 2-0 Grey 3-5 2-2 1-3 White 4-0 4-0 0-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral Block S 9-3 7-3 2-0 Script 1-2 1-0 0-2 No Syracuse logo Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 4-1 2-1 2-0 Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey Block S 2-3 1-2 1-1 Grey Script 1-2 1-0 0-2 Grey No Logo White Block S 4-0 4-0 0-0 White Script White No Logo Black Coaches vs Cancer Total 11-6 8-3 3-3

It looks like we have some clear favorites for the rest of the season. For home games, it should be the white Block S 1⁄ 4 zip and for road games it should be the blue Block S.

We love the script Syracuse logo. You love the script Syracuse logo. Keep the script Syracuse logo for the coaches show.

If the Orange are going to make a late-season push they need to use all the data at their disposal