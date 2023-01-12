Report: Syracuse football DB coach Nick Monroe leaving to become co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota

When the Syracuse Orange named Nick Monroe interim defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, it seemed like a chance for him to show what he was capable of, before settling under the temporary guidance of new DC Rocky Long.

Apparently he impressed the guys on the opposing sideline a little too much.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Monroe will join the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ staff ahead of the 2023 season:

Sources: Minnesota is expected to hire Nick Monroe as the new co-defensive coordinator/corners. He’s the defensive pass game coordinator at Syracuse and served as interim DC in the Pinstripe Bowl. He has strong ties to Minnesota DC Joe Rossi and is a native of Mahtomedi, Minn. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2023

On top of what Thamel mentioned, it’s worth noting that under Monroe, a very depleted Orange defense held the Gophers to just 215 yards of total offense in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Monroe has been a part of the football coaching staff since 2016, when he was hired as the team’s secondary coach. He’s since focused his attention to the safeties and corners, helping to recruit and develop NFL talents like Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

With Long suddenly missing a direct successor, it’s anyone’s guess who will be brought in to replace this sudden departure.