Syracuse basketball freshman Maliq Brown records first career double-double

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team earned an important victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. In what was one of the more complete games of the season from Syracuse, freshman forward Maliq Brown stood out with the first double-double of his college career.

Brown came off the pine to score 11 points and grab 12 rebounds in 34 minutes of playing time. He continues to address what Syracuse needs at forward. He’s played 70 minutes over the last two games despite coming off the bench.

“It doesn’t matter who starts. It matters who’s playing,” Jim Boeheim said following the game.

Brown provided an instant spark in the first half against Virginia Tech by getting involved around the basket. He’s been Johnny-on-the-spot, finishing around the rim and offering a big lift on the glass for a team that has desperately needed to find ways to close out defensive possession with its rebounding.

“He’s going to be a great player the rest of the year for us,” said Joe Girard immediately following the game.

Brown has yet to take a shot outside the paint this season and he’s shooting a team best 63.8% from the floor as a result.

“He stays around the basket. That’s what he does. That’s where the ball is. That’s where he gets some rebounds,” Boeheim said.

All in all, as Brown continues to grow throughout his freshman season he looks poised for a larger role.

“Maliq is doing what we need him to do,” Boeheim finished.