Syracuse Orange rank 5th in NACDA Director’s Cup Standings

Best fall season since 2015

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Soccer: College Cup Championship Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange have started the 2022-23 athletic year on a strong note. After the disappointment of last year, the fall sports have the Orange ranked 5th in the latest NACDA Director’s Cup standings.

Syracuse earned 310.5 points and trails North Carolina, Stanford, BYU and Ohio State. The highlight was the men’s soccer National Championship which earned 100 points for their title. Syracuse also received contributions from men’s (64,5 pts) and women’s (51 pts) cross-country, field hockey (70 pts) and football (25 pts).

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Syracuse vs Minnesota Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is the most successful fall season for the Orange since 2015 when field hockey and men’s cross-country won NCAA Championships.

The next update will be released on April 6th so we’ll see if women’s ice hockey and the basketball programs can contribute and keep Syracuse in the top 25 when those standings are released. 2015-16 was Syracuse’s best overall finish when they ended the year in 21st place.

