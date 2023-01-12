Syracuse men’s basketball: Center Peter Carey to take medical redshirt season

The Syracuse Orange will be without one of their centers for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Peter Carey, one of the six freshmen to join this SU squad, underwent a procedure on his knee that will sideline him for the rest of the year. He had the same procedure done on his other knee in high school.

Head Coach Jim Boeheim made the announcement during last night’s postgame press conference.

Carey was seen on crutches during yesterday’s game. He has only made three appearances this season, recording three rebounds, an assist, a block, and seven fouls. He has not attempted a shot.

The injury leaves just Jesse Edwards and Mounir Hima at the center position. It also opens up some questions on the long-term stability of the group. We recently saw how knee injuries derailed the end of Bourama Sidibe’s Syracuse career, and we’d hate to see the same happen here.