Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named Preseason Player of the Year

When you’re a lacrosse player who scores 223 points over the course of two seasons, there’s a good chance that people are going to take notice of you.

That’s exactly what’s happening right now for Syracuse Orange attacker Meaghan Tyrrell, who yesterday was named USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Division I Women’s Preseason Player of the Year.

BREAKING: @CuseWLAX attacker Meaghan Tyrrell is the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Women's Preseason Player of the Year.



Also inside: USA Lacrosse Magazine's Preseason Positional Players of the Year.https://t.co/SXfO7CJZI2 — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) January 11, 2023

Meaghan, who was also named Preseason Attacker of the Year (duh), is coming off a season is which she scored 111 points (78G, 33A) and shot an absurdly-good 60 percent. And when you add in the fact that she’s the only returning Tewaaraton finalist from last season, it’s pretty easy to see why she took this preseason honor.

She’s been the leader of the Syracuse offense that past two seasons as many of her top-line teammates have struggled with injuries, and she’ll certainly continue in that leadership role in her final season in the program. Being the constant centerpiece on offense helped her to have such a supremely productive last two years and bring her career point total to a staggering 308 points with still another year to go.

She’s currently sixth in program history on the points list and sits 88 points behind Katie Rowan’s school record of 396. Just something to keep in mind.

Congrats to Meaghan on being named Preseason Player of the Year, and mostly on getting the recognition she deserves for how great she’s been the past two seasons.