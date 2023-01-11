Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies

The Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4) at 7:00 on YES and other regional networks.
This is a game that both teams really need. We expect to see a lot of energy and intensity even on a weeknight. Can Syracuse avoid their typical slow start in this one and make the Hokies play catch-up?
On paper this game is a close match-up so can one team seize control or will this come right down to the final possession?
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!
