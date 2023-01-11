Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4)

Day & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim underdogs at home. The Orange are getting 1.5 points.

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse) - ACC RSN Affiliates

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Virginia Tech Blog: Gobbler Country

Rivalry: 11-6, Virginia Tech

Current Streak: 1, Virginia Tech

First Meeting: In a rare circumstance, Syracuse lost its first-ever match against a team, losing 92-81 to Virginia Tech on February 28, 1976. Larry Kelley led Syracuse with 18 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse and Virginia Tech combined for an abysmal shooting day at Cassell Coliseum last year with both teams shooting under 40% from the floor. Orange turnovers eventually doomed Syracuse as the Hokies escaped with a 71-59 victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,109-432) | Virginia Tech - Mike Young (fourth season, 65-41)

Coach Bio: Young started his coaching career as an assistant for his alma mater, D-III Emory and Henry College. After two seasons, Young jumped to Division I, coaching for his hometown school in Radford. He stayed for one season as an assistant before taking an assistant job at Wofford. Young stayed as an assistant from 1989 to 2002 and would eventually be promoted to head coach after then-head man Richard Johnson was promoted to Wofford’s athletic director.

Young stayed as Wofford’s head coach from 2002 to 2019. During his tenure, the Terriers had six 20-plus win seasons and made the NCAA tournament five times. During his last season at Wofford in 2018-19, Young led the program to a 30-win season, including the program’s first ever AP-poll ranking. Wofford would be ranked No. 19 heading into the NCAA tournament, where the Terriers received a 7-seed. Wofford won its first game against Seton Hall before losing to 2-seed Kentucky in the round of 32. Young rode the success of the successful 2018-19 season to the Virginia Tech job the following season.

Last Year: Virginia Tech started last season slowly but caught fire towards the end, winning 10 of its last 12 regular season games. The Hokies proceeded to shock everyone by winning the ACC tournament as the seven seed, knocking off Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke in the process. Virginia Tech got an 11 seed in the NCAA tournament but would be set aside by Texas in the first round.

Last Game: Virginia Tech trailed by 14 points at halftime to NC State, but the Hokies flipped a switch in the second half, shooting over 50% from the floor to trim the deficit to two in the waning stages of the game. However, the Wolfpack held on just long enough to give the Hokies a 73-69 loss.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Grant Basile looks to be in prime position to take advantage of Syracuse’s weakened 2-3 zone. Basile is shooting 38.3% from three and is Virginia Tech’s second leading scoring with 13.2 points.

If Syracuse Wins: See this is what happens when Syracuse has a man named Jesse Edwards.

If Syracuse Loses: I think it’s a great time to avoid the state of Virginia.

Fun Fact: Syracuse has traditionally done well at home against Virginia Tech. The Orange are 6-2 against the Hokies in Central New York, with the last Virginia Tech win at the Dome coming in Mike Young’s first game against Syracuse in 2020.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.