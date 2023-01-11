Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia Tech

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a “must-win” game in early January. Their opponent

Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Students: 36,383 students who will be shocked when they find out the Hokey-Pokey isn’t what it’s all about

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Mike Young won’t need the Libman mop crew following him on the sideline.

Jim Boeheim needs to follow the numbers and wear this white Block S (4-0 at home) tonight.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Virginia Tech’s so embarrassed of their school colors they actually wore these

Syracuse should use that blue as an accent on the “Orange” on the front of these uniforms, which look 44x better from the side than the front.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #StonebyStone/#Hokies

They should really stick with the stone one to reference Hokie stone and cliché coach speak

Advantage: Virginia Tech

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Kudos to whoever took this shot to make it look like James’ least-favorite ACC arena is a place you’d actually want to go watch a game.

We’ll get this turned around. Keep believing pic.twitter.com/mAoKvEyuWy — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) January 8, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

We’re going to go out on a limb and say Syracuse is losing after the first ten minutes. Jim Boeheim spins the wheel of substitutions and it lands on Quadir Copeland and his defense at the top of the zone slows down the entry passes to Justyn Mutts. The 17k in the Dome are shocked to their feet and the energy feeds the Orange offense. Syracuse nearly throws the game away late but a couple of free throws in the final 30 seconds send the Hokies back on the short end of a 74-70 final.