Syracuse football: WR Damien Alford enters the transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange have lost another wide receiver to the transfer portal. After three wideouts already chose to transfer at the end of the regular season, Damien Alford decided that he too is exploring other options.

During his time with the Orange, Alford had 34 receptions for 681 yards and 4 TDs. Damien showed flashes of talent over three seasons, including a game-winning Touchdown catch at Virginia Tech in 2021. Unfortunately, he didn’t develop the consistency to become the team’s deep threat.

Alford has two years of eligibility remaining. He is one of 10 SU players to enter the portal this offseason (11 counting CB Jeremiah Wilson, who withdrew his name when Duce Chestnut left).

His departure leaves Oronde Gadsden, Trebor Pena, D’Marcus Adams, Isaiah Jones, Umari Hatcher, Dan Villari, Kendall Long, and redshirt Donovan Brown as the remaining Syracuse WRs.