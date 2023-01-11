Syracuse lacrosse: Six Orange players named preseason All-Americans

Forecast season continues on as the Syracuse Orange lacrosse season approaches. Yesterday, USA Lacrosse Magazine announced their Division I Preseason All-Americans for the 2023 lacrosse season for both the women and the men.

The lists were determined according to consideration from the USA Lacrosse Magazine staff, as well as input from NCAA coaches.

The Syracuse Orange women were very well represented with five overall selections.

Meaghan Tyrrell headlined for the Orange with her First Team selection. It’s no surprise, of course, as Meaghan is the only returning Tewaaraton finalist from a year ago.

Kate Mashewske, one of the best draw control specialists in the country, was named to the Second Team as a midfielder.

No players made the Third Team, but Megan Carney, Emma Ward and Emma Tyrrell all received Honorable Mention selection. Honestly, it would not be surprising to see any or all three of them finish the season with even better accolades given that they’re all coming off either significant injuries or injury-plagued seasons. The fact that all three were shown this preseason recognition is definitely a big show of respect given those recent injuries.

Overall, SU’s five selections places them pretty highly when you look at it by team. The Orange finished with the fourth-most players on the list behind only Boston College’s seven, and North Carolina’s and Maryland’s six. Behind SU, Stony Brook, Loyola, Duke and Denver all finished with four.

On the men’s side, the list was much simpler to compile, with LIU transfer goalie Will Mark as Syracuse’s only player when he was named a Honorable Mention selection.

Will has finished the season as an Honorable Mention All-American the last two seasons at LIU, so it looks like he was slotted exactly where he should be coming into this season.

SU’s roster should be more talented than having just one AA on it this year, but keep in mind that freshman are not going to be selected for these preseason teams before they ever take the field in a college game. And we all know that there’s one or two players who fit that description on this ‘Cuse team.

I also think that the voters of this list might just be forgetting about Owen Hiltz and who he is and what he’s all about. But it’s okay, because I think Owen will remind everyone of that in a big ‘ole hurry once he takes the field this season.