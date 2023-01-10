Syracuse football: Dwight Freeney selected to College Football Hall of Fame

Syracuse Orange alum Dwight Freeney will be inducted into at least one Hall of Fame 2023. The former Orange defensive end was named yesterday as one of the newest members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Freeney becomes the 10th Syracuse player to receive the honor joining Joseph Alexander, Vic Hanson, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Jim Brown, Tim Green and Don McPherson.

During his Syracuse career, Freeney compiled 34 sacks including a NCAA record 17.5 during his senior season. He also forced fourteen fumbles in his career- 8 in that magical senior season as he led the Orange to a 10-3 season and top 15 ranking.

He’s probably best remembered for his 4.5 sack performance against Michael Vick and Virginia Tech.

Freeney is one of 15 modern era finalists for the NFL Hall of Fame. The inductees will be announced on February 9th.

Congratulations to Dwight for this remarkable accomplishment.