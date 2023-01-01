A few favorite Syracuse Orange things from 2022

As we welcome 2023, I wanted to take a look back at 2022 and some of my favorite Syracuse Orange moments. In no particular order (after this first entry), let’s go:

National Champs

Men’s soccer brought home the first NCAA Championship in program history and that has to trump everything else. I can’t say enough good things about Mac and Jukka and to see them achieve success made it even better. The post-season run came at a time when football and men’s basketball were struggling so we appreciate the futbol squad bringing the positive vibes.

Syracuse wins the NCAA Men's College Cup for the first time in school history! @CuseMSOC pic.twitter.com/qh0meZgLVH — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2022

The sideline fashion of Kayla Treanor

As much as I lament the loss of The Official Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss Tracker, it is a bit ridiculous when coaches are in full suits on the sideline (sorry Gary). I appreciate the fact Kayla paves her own way during games. This Otto trucker hat is a winner.

Football’s fast start fills Dome

When the Orange jumped out to a 6-0 start and spent multiple weeks in the top 25, it felt like a dream season was once again happening. Even though that soon crashed down, we saw that people showed up for more than just a big name opponent like Notre Dame. The Syracuse student section was loud all year long and the rest of the fans fed off their energy. We’ve long told you that “If you win, they will come” and this season proved that to be correct. Yes, we still want a better atmosphere and more promotions but in this city, fans come out when the team is winning. That’s the magic formula.

Felisha Legette Jack’s support of Men’s Soccer

The rebuilding of the Syracuse women’s basketball program will take time. After scandal and the tumultuous 21-22 season, bringing back a passionate alum like FLJ was the right move to make. We’ll have to see if she can bring back the on-court success but during the men’s soccer run we saw what makes FLJ an important part of the Orange community. She was a vocal supporter of the team on social media and after they won the title she coached in a team jersey and spoke afterwards about it.

The unity she mentions leads to a supportive environment among coaches and athletes and helps them motivate and life each other to greater accomplishments.

Those are some of my favorite things from the last year, what are yours?