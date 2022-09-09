Sean Tucker Heisman Watch: Week 2

Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker torched the Louisville Cardinals’ defense for 184 total yards and 2 TDs in the season opener, while also surviving an injury scare. But did it help raise his Heisman stock?

According to DraftKings SportsBook, Tucker still sits at +18000 odds to win the Heisman trophy. That is the same bet that he was given to start the season.

Alabama QB Bryce Young jumps to the best odds at +300, with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud moving to +350. Keep in mind that Stroud faired well against #5 Notre Dame to begin the year, while Young only had to contend with Utah State, a squad that had early troubles against UConn.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett made a significant jump, now sitting at +1600 after starting the season all the way down at +8000. His 368 passing yards and 3 total TDs led the defending National Champion Bulldogs to a dominant 49-3 win over Oregon, who started off ranked #11.

Texas’s Bijan Robinson is still the top RB in consideration, sliding just a bit to +2800. Meanwhile, D.J. Uiagalelei remains the highest-ranked ACC player. The Clemson QB improved from +4500 to +4000 on the odds board - a surprise considering he didn’t immediately click against Georgia Tech.

In the ACC, Tucker stays behind RBs Will Shipley (Clemson) and QBs Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), and Devin Leary (NC State). Malik Cunningham is in that group as well but fell from +6000 to +10000 after a dismal opening week. Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda dropped off the odds board entirely after getting stuck in the ground against West Virginia.

Early on, it’s apparent that Tucker will have to go above and beyond to contend with big name talents from the SEC and Big Ten, as well as a few in his own conference.

