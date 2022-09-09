Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl watch

We know Syracuse Orange fans. We don’t want to put the cart before the horse because the hay is never in the barn. However when we saw this, we just had to talk about it.

With their Week 1 win over Louisville, FPI now projects Syracuse with an 88% chance to get bowl eligible this year. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 8, 2022

88%, You know what that means right? Yep 44% x 2. So there was no way we could delay any longer. Let’s check out some Syracuse bowl projections:

ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota Gophers

Row that boat up the Hudson and into Yankee Stadium PJ because Cuse and P-Diddy run the City.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Maryland Terrapins

Instead of dipping Oreos, Mike Golic Jr. can try some Duke’s on a fried bologna sandwich with some crab cakes on the side

College Football News:

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Dino vs. Herm? Whoa!

Now that we’ve got you hypnotized we can’t stop, won’t stop as the sky’s the limit for this #jokesandgarbage. This is your last Warning...