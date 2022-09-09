Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl watch

We know Syracuse Orange fans. We don’t want to put the cart before the horse because the hay is never in the barn. However when we saw this, we just had to talk about it.
With their Week 1 win over Louisville, FPI now projects Syracuse with an 88% chance to get bowl eligible this year.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 8, 2022
88%, You know what that means right? Yep 44% x 2. So there was no way we could delay any longer. Let’s check out some Syracuse bowl projections:
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota Gophers
Row that boat up the Hudson and into Yankee Stadium PJ because Cuse and P-Diddy run the City.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Maryland Terrapins
Instead of dipping Oreos, Mike Golic Jr. can try some Duke’s on a fried bologna sandwich with some crab cakes on the side
"Oh @AnishESPN, we're gonna need someone up here to call the next drive. I've seen that face." - @mikegolicjr #MayoBowl pic.twitter.com/17q8m5MAoA— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 30, 2021
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Arizona State Sun Devils
Dino vs. Herm? Whoa!
Now that we’ve got you hypnotized we can’t stop, won’t stop as the sky’s the limit for this #jokesandgarbage. This is your last Warning...
