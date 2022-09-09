Syracuse football: UConn predictions and poll

While Sir Elton John is rocking the JMA Wireless Dome, the Syracuse Orange hope to be rocking The Rent in East Hartford. As the Orange prepare to take on the UConn Huskies, a 2-0 start is on the line so let’s get to our predictions

This Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting the UConn Huskies with a 2-0 start on the line, so let’s get to our predictions.

Kevin:

Syracuse 41, UConn 13

The Orange will get off to a blazing start thanks to “Rocket Man” Sean Tucker burning through the Huskies defense. Dino Babers is able to go with a very vanilla game plan and the second half gives Syracuse fans an extended look at Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and LeQuint Allen in the backfield. The Orange defense force three more turnovers in this one - including an interception from Anwar Sparrow.

Mike

Syracuse 44, UConn 17

At 7 o’clock the Orange will want to rock the Huskies and build on their dominant start to the season. Garrett “Shooting Star” Shrader will keep soaring and show off the arm a bit more, opening the door for Del Rio-Wilson and other backups to play the second half. UConn’s offense has been decimated by injuries and won’t get much done against a still-sturdy Syracuse secondary.

Christian

Syracuse 45, UConn 17

Sean Tucker isn’t exactly a “Tiny Dancer,” but he’ll be dancing all over Rentschler Field and all over the UConn defense. The Heisman campaign continues its season-long journey as the offense continues to find more confidence heading into a crucial matchup next week. The second-string gets valuable time in the second-half, but some definite holes in the second unit are shown, leading to a slow second half. Still an easy win for the Orange.

Andy

Syracuse 35, UConn 10

The Orange are a much better team than UConn in every way right now, and I think Tony White’s defense creates turnovers early and often, putting the Orange up big early, leading to a pretty conservative game plan. I’m ok with that, and want to see rotational guys get run in the second half while the starters become “Passengers”, keeping the Orange scoring a bit more limited than if they ran the ones all game. Either way, this should be a nice early road experience for the team and the goal will be to keep injuries to a minimum.

Steve

Syracuse 42, UConn 10

The Orange will have the fanbase singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” after a followup to last week’s performance. I think they walk away with a win relatively convincingly. Tony White’s defense should be able to shut down an offense that’s been very run heavy, but should still be a talent mismatch. The young defensive line will have to show up. I’m not too worried about the offense, but if they can’t do anything this weekend, we may be having a “Funeral for a Friend...”

Those are our picks, now it’s your turn