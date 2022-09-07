Syracuse vs. UConn: How to watch Week 2 matchup

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-0, 1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Rentschler Field, Storres, CT

Line: Syracuse gets the luxury of being a hefty favorite as the Draftkings Line is -22.5 for the Orange.

TV/Streaming: CBSSN, CBS Sports Network Online

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 381/SXM App 971

UConn Blog: The UConn Blog

Rivalry: 6-5, UConn

Current Streak: 3, Syracuse

First Meeting: UConn may have totalled 566 yards of offense with 445 of them coming from Dan Orlovsky, but Syracuse hung tough with 406 yards of offense. The difference maker came with the Orange defense forcing six turnovers which led to a 42-30 victory over the Huskies back in the Dome on October 30, 2004

Last Meeting: Syracuse opened the 10-3 2018 season with a 51-21 win over the Huskies at the Dome. The Orange scored on each of its first three possessions to set the tempo early. Eric Dungey had 286 passing yards and 84 rushing yards.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 30-43) | UConn - Jim Mora (first year, 1-1)

Coach Bio: Mora walked on to the University of Washington football team as a defensive back and linebacker. He jumped quickly to the NFL, where his father had coached with the Seattle Seahawks. The younger More started with the San Diego Chargers as a defensive quality control coach before taking over as the defensive backs coach. He then joined the New Orleans Saints as the DBs coach before becoming the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. After that, Mora became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons. He was only in charge for three seasons before getting fired. Mora returned to coaching with the Seahawks as an assistant head coach before taking over the head duties for a season.

Mora found his most success as a head coach at UCLA, where he had two 10-win seasons in his first three years at the helm of the Bruins. However, Mora struggled later on in his UCLA career, getting fired halfway through his sixth season. His return to coaching comes with UConn, where he spent time getting to know his team as an offensive assistant towards the end of last season before taking over the reins of the job full time this season.

Last Year: UConn continued their recent struggles with losing double-digit games for the third season in a row. The only win for the Huskies came at home against Yale in October.

Last Game: The Huskies grabbed a win over FCS foe Central Connecticut with a 28-3 victory. Quarterback Zion Turner made his first career start and threw for 172 yards in the win. Original starter Ta’Quan Roberson was injured early on in UConn’s first contest against Utah State, forcing Turner into action

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Nathan Carter is looking to go toe-for-toe with Sean Tucker this weekend. The UConn running back has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of UConn’s games this season, totalling 313 yards on the grounds.

If Syracuse Wins: This is what happens when you go independent.

If Syracuse Loses: We’re still not going back to the Big East for football.

Fun Fact: Syracuse has only one once in five tries when playing UConn in Connecticut. That game was the most recent contest at UConn in 2016, a 31-24 Orange victory.

