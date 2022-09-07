FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs UConn

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? Probably not but if one of you chuckles this is a success in our book.

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: UConn Huskies

Location: Storrs, CT

Students: 32,669 students who would rather have Bob Hurley Sr coaching football

The 2022 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

The Great One Hair Factor

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at who is wearing #99 and determine who has the better salad.

Maybe this series will inspire Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff to rock a Jagr-mullet by November. UConn Sokoya McDuffie is going to make anyone look twice before they chase a loose puck in the corner.

Advantage: UConn

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Moby vs The Chainsmokers

Yes that’s right Richard Melville Hall spent his formative years in Storrs and that time probably inspired “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?”. Conversely packing themselves into the Ostrom basement was the reason the Chainsmokers wrote “Closer”.

Advantage: Push

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #HuskyRevolution

Let’s hope that the Orange can squash this revolution on Saturday

Advantage: UConn

Linebackers Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for a position coach from each team. This year’s choice will be linebackers coach. This week’s match-up:

Siriki Diabate looks like he knows where Doug Marrone kept the Boar’s Head and Dove bars.

Tony White looks like he prefers a bomb pop to a Dove bar.

Advantage: Syracuse because taking Doug’s bologna is no laughing matter

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction:

This game features a lot of running plays from both sides. The Orange are regaining control when Danny Hurley walks out on the field in front of Garrett Shrader causing a minor ankle injury. As game officials escort him off the sideline, an incensed Hurley pleads for the East Hartford crowd to get on their feet.....which they do because someone announced that the UConn women’s hoops team is signing autographs outside.

The Syracuse second units pour it on late and it’s a 44-17 win for the Orange