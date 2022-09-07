What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 1?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange after they knocked off the Louisville Cardinals to open the season.

Awards

Sean Tucker and Marlowe Wax earned ACC Player of the Week honors at their respective positions.

Garrett Shrader was named the quarterback on PFF’s Team of the Week.

QB: Garrett Shrader

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up to 57th spot with the offense 66th while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Marshall and Boise St. This week’s opponent the UConn Huskies are 122nd with their offense 127th and defense 119th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse up 18 spots to 42nd between Kansas State and Purdue. UConn is 122nd in the FPI. The FPI also predicts the Orange to reach 7 wins....

Syracuse.com

The Orange are 6th in the weekly ACC rankings slotting in between Florida State and Wake Forest.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is now 54th between West Virginia and Rutgers. CBS has UConn ranked 121st this week.

The Athletic

The Orange move up 14 spots to 71st in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Rutgers and Northwestern this week. UConn is 120th in this power ranking.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse received four votes in the Coaches Poll.

ACC Week One Scores

West Virginia 31 Pitt 38

VMI 10 Wake Forest 44

Virginia Tech 17 Old Dominion 20

Temple 0 Duke 30

NC State 21 East Carolina 20

Rutgers 22 Boston College 21

North Carolina 63 App State 61

Richmond 17 Virginia 34

Bethune-Cookman 13 Miami 70

Louisville 7 Syracuse 31

Florida State 24 LSU 23

Clemson 41 Georgia Tech 10

ACC Week Two Schedule

Louisville at UCF

Southern Miss at Miami

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Duke at Northwestern

UNC at Georgia State

Charleston Southern at NC State

Tennessee at Pitt

Furman at Clemson

Virginia at Illinois

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech

Syracuse at UConn

Boston College at Va Tech