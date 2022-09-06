Syracuse fall sports: September starts strong for the Orange

Classes just started but the Syracuse Orange sports season is already going. Each week we’ll recap the Olympic sports and try our best to keep everyone up-to-date on their seasons.

Field Hockey

The Orange are off to a dominant start as they won their two games this week by a combined score of 11-2. Columbia was the first team to score against Syracuse this season but Quirine Comans out-scored them by herself on the day. Comans’ hat-trick gives her six goals on the season. Syracuse will play at Princeton and Monmouth this week.

Women’s Soccer

Syracuse is on a four-game winning streak now. The Orange won 2-0 at Eastern Michigan before returning home and defeating Merrimack 2-1. With five wins, Syracuse has already surpassed their win totals of every season since 2017. Games against Binghamton and Cornell this week will close out the non-conference schedule for Syracuse.

Volleyball

It was a tough weekend for the volleyball squad as they went 1-2 in Florida. Syracuse lost to Kansas State and host UCF before coming back to sweep North Florida in their final match. The Orange will return home to host Army, Hofstra and Yale this weekend. Congratulations to Polina Shemanova on reaching a career milestone.

Men’s Soccer

After jumping into the rankings this week, Syracuse tied Vermont 1-1 before heading to UConn and taking care of the Huskies 5-0 as Coach Mac laid down the gauntlet to Dino to prove who has the better football squad.

Syracuse will welcome back the 1982 Big East Champion team when they host Notre Dame on Saturday evening.

Cross-Country

The Orange had their annual tune-up opener at Colgate. Syracuse took both the men’s and women’s team races. Sage Brooks led the way as the first seven women’s finishers were from Syracuse. Kevin Robertson took top honors for the men and now the squads head to Penn State to race this Friday.