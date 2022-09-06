Syracuse center Jesse Edwards nears double-double for Netherlands national team

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards finished just shy of a double-double for his Netherlands nation team on Monday. Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Netherlands’ 88-80 loss to host-team Czech Republic in FIBA EuroBasket.

FIBA EuroBasket is a qualifier event for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, a process that concludes in February. Of the 39 teams participating, only the top 12 qualify.

Edwards is competing with his Dutch national team. In 20 minutes, he put together his best performance of the event, going 4-4 from the floor and 4-4 from the free throw line. He finished with a team-best +14 in the +/- category.

Netherlands is 0-3 in Group D, however, which includes Serbia, Poland, Israel, Finland and Czech Republic. Group D plays its games in Prague. Netherlands has at least two games left, the first against Poland today and the second against Finland on Thursday.

Edwards is expected to play a prominent role for Syracuse in his senior season. He averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for Syracuse during the 2021-22 year. He started 24 games before a fractured wrist at Boston College ended his junior season.