Syracuse football: Orange depth chart has minimal changes against UConn

The Syracuse Orange walked away from the game on Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals as the victors. They also walked away a little more dinged up than they would have liked. Unfortunately for the Orange, Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson were officially lost for the season to injury and won’t show up on the depth chart moving forward.

Heading into the UConn matchup, the Orange have some minimal changes to the depth chart outside of the mentioned injury replacements. Freshman punter Max Von Marburg has had the “OR” removed between him and James Williams and assumed the starting role.

Outside of the known injury replacements, Max Von Marburg removing the “OR” is the biggest development. pic.twitter.com/2wDUKWqGZr — Steve Haller (@DutchHart) September 5, 2022

For the injured Stefon Thompson, Derek McDonald assumes the starting role. The redshirt freshman seems to have impressed and looked good with his interception and performance against Louisville. Anwar Sparrow moves into the two-deep as the backup to Marlowe Wax since McDonald moved up to the ones.

The fullback was just straight removed from the depth chart since Elmore was injured. It’s a hit to be sure for the program and Elmore himself.

We’ll know more later in the week, but this looks to be how they’re lining up to at least start up the week’s practices.