Syracuse football: FB Chris Elmore and LB Stefon Thompson out for season with lower body injuries

With all the good momentum the Syracuse Orange built in its opening week victory against Louisville, there was one sour note that will unfortunately carry over into the rest of the season. Dino Babers confirmed during his weekly press conference that FB Chris Elmore and LB Stefon Thompson will miss the remainder of the season with lower body injuries.

Losing both guys for the season hurts on both sides of the ball. Elmore is a key blocker out of the backfield to release Sean Tucker and has been one of Syracuse’s most versatile players in his Orange career. Thompson makes up one of the three-headed monster at linebacker with Mikel Jones and Marlowe Wax and had a QB hit and tackle for loss before his exit from the Louisville game.

Both players will redshirt, or at least attempt to in Elmore’s case. Babers did admit that he didn’t know how they could get the fullback back for what would be his seventh season with the Orange.

The Orange will move on with Max Mang getting more run as the lead blocker for Tucker and Derek McDonald slotting into the starting role, especially after his interception in week one.