Syracuse Football: Orange open as 20 point favorites on the road at UConn

The Syracuse Orange are 1-0 to open the season. Say it with me again. After a dominant performance Saturday night against the Louisville Cardinals, the Orange get to head to Hartford and the confines of Rentschler Field and take on the UConn Huskies this Saturday. It’s been shown what a retooled Syracuse offense can do and that the defense is ball-hawking as well as it’s done in recent years.

As you can imagine, the Orange are favorites. What you probably didn’t expect is that according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Orange are opening the week at +20 on the road in the land of Paul Pasqualoni, Connecticut.

The the over/under has been set at 52 as well, and judging by the spread, that means the Orange are projected to score a good number of points on the day.

The Huskies are 1-1 this season after losing to Utah State 31-20 in week zero and beating Central Connecticut State (former employer of aforementioned Coach P), 28-3 in week one. The game will be the ninth meeting between the programs, all since 1999 when UConn moved to Division 1 FBS. The overall series is 6-3 technically in favor of the Huskies. If you include vacated games, it’s 6-5, as two of the Greg Robinson games had to be stricken from the record. The Orange have won the last three meetings including both since the Orange left the Big East.

The game will kick off at 7pm on Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Do we think the Orange can cover? Let us know in the comments.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.