Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Louisville, UConn preview

The Syracuse Orange football team is 1-0! Enough written words, let’s talk about how hyped we all are at the moment!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse beats Louisville 31-7! First star: The defense. Pay Tony White.

We give all the props to the linebacker corps. They had one of the best performances of the game.

Defensive depth is something that comes from competition, and it has paid.

We dive into the injuries suffered in Week 1, which include Stefon Thompson and Chris Elmore.

Which players impressed us most on the defensive side of the ball.

Sean Tucker is excellent. We are pleased with his performance.

The new Syracuse offensive scheme is pretty cool. We dig it.

But we talk about the offensive line. And their issues.

30 SECOND TIMEOUT: Tony White has the best twitter account.

Garret Shrader love fest time. He played amazing.

UCONN PREDICTIONS!

