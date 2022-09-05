Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Louisville, UConn preview

The Syracuse Orange football team is 1-0! Enough written words, let’s talk about how hyped we all are at the moment!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse beats Louisville 31-7! First star: The defense. Pay Tony White.
- We give all the props to the linebacker corps. They had one of the best performances of the game.
- Defensive depth is something that comes from competition, and it has paid.
- We dive into the injuries suffered in Week 1, which include Stefon Thompson and Chris Elmore.
- Which players impressed us most on the defensive side of the ball.
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Sean Tucker is excellent. We are pleased with his performance.
- The new Syracuse offensive scheme is pretty cool. We dig it.
- But we talk about the offensive line. And their issues.
- 30 SECOND TIMEOUT: Tony White has the best twitter account.
- Garret Shrader love fest time. He played amazing.
- UCONN PREDICTIONS!
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: Football Season Preview!
- TNIAAP: We’re Talking About Practice
- TNIAAP: Summer’s ending and football’s heating up.
- TNIAAP: TBT Preview
- TNIAAP: All Hail our B1G Overlords
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
Loading comments...