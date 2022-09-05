 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Louisville, UConn preview

WE ARE 1-0 HELL YEAH

By Andrew Pregler
The Syracuse Orange football team is 1-0! Enough written words, let’s talk about how hyped we all are at the moment!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse beats Louisville 31-7! First star: The defense. Pay Tony White.
  • We give all the props to the linebacker corps. They had one of the best performances of the game.
  • Defensive depth is something that comes from competition, and it has paid.
  • We dive into the injuries suffered in Week 1, which include Stefon Thompson and Chris Elmore.
  • Which players impressed us most on the defensive side of the ball.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • Sean Tucker is excellent. We are pleased with his performance.
  • The new Syracuse offensive scheme is pretty cool. We dig it.
  • But we talk about the offensive line. And their issues.
  • 30 SECOND TIMEOUT: Tony White has the best twitter account.
  • Garret Shrader love fest time. He played amazing.
  • UCONN PREDICTIONS!
  • Join our Discord!

