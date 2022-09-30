Syracuse football: players weigh in ahead of Wagner

Barring a monumental choke-job, the Syracuse Orange should be 5-0 after this week’s tune-up against the Wagner Seahawks. Before that, here’s the usual from the players:
Andre Szmyt
- Has been working on adjustments since the spring and feels that extra work is why he’s been successful this year.
- Tying the school record of 5 FGs in a game “means a lot,” but credit also needs to go to snapper, holder, and blocking.
- Said that Coach Bob Ligashesky’s NFL experience has been a huge help to the special teams room since he took over this season.
- “There’s people excelling at every position... like what I remember in 2018.”
Garrett Shrader
- Feels that the Orange found their offensive identity this past week.
- On SU having to play tough teams after the bye: “We’re one of those tough teams.”
- Still focused on “next man up” mentality as injuries on both sides of the ball continue to mount.
- Sacks were more on miscommunication with receivers than on O-Line. Some wrong routes involved.
Garrett Williams
- Team still has “so much to work towards” entering the roughest portion of the schedule.
- Hoping this week goes by smooth with no injuries.
- Players are preparing to have a much bigger target on their backs than they did to begin the year.
- Already has last game out of his mind, locked into the next challenge.
Mikel Jones
- Crowd playing into the “mob mentality” is a huge help. “You can tell on third downs. You can tell on big plays, on big stops, that they do shift the momentum of the game.”
- Long homestand has given team some extra motivation to perform in front of fans.
- Backups were all prepared to jump in and made the most of their opportunities.
- Even with another win, feels that the team didn’t get “as much better” as they’d hoped to.
