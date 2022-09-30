Syracuse football: players weigh in ahead of Wagner

Barring a monumental choke-job, the Syracuse Orange should be 5-0 after this week’s tune-up against the Wagner Seahawks. Before that, here’s the usual from the players:

Andre Szmyt

Has been working on adjustments since the spring and feels that extra work is why he’s been successful this year.

Tying the school record of 5 FGs in a game “means a lot,” but credit also needs to go to snapper, holder, and blocking.

Said that Coach Bob Ligashesky’s NFL experience has been a huge help to the special teams room since he took over this season.

“There’s people excelling at every position... like what I remember in 2018.”

Garrett Shrader

Feels that the Orange found their offensive identity this past week.

On SU having to play tough teams after the bye: “We’re one of those tough teams.”

Still focused on “next man up” mentality as injuries on both sides of the ball continue to mount.

Sacks were more on miscommunication with receivers than on O-Line. Some wrong routes involved.

Garrett Williams

Team still has “so much to work towards” entering the roughest portion of the schedule.

Hoping this week goes by smooth with no injuries.

Players are preparing to have a much bigger target on their backs than they did to begin the year.

Already has last game out of his mind, locked into the next challenge.

Mikel Jones

Crowd playing into the “mob mentality” is a huge help. “You can tell on third downs. You can tell on big plays, on big stops, that they do shift the momentum of the game.”

Long homestand has given team some extra motivation to perform in front of fans.

Backups were all prepared to jump in and made the most of their opportunities.

Even with another win, feels that the team didn’t get “as much better” as they’d hoped to.

Author Note: I’d like some feedback from everybody. Would y’all prefer if I kept doing player stories like this or switch it up and go with a weekly profile on just one or two guys? I feel like these stories usually don’t get as much engagement as my other stuff, but please let me know either way.