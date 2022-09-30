Syracuse football: Wagner predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange enter tomorrow’s Homecoming game against the Wagner Seahawks with an opportunity to go 5-0 for the first time since 1987.

What do we think will happen in Saturday’s game? Let’s get to the predictions...

Kevin

Syracuse 61 Wagner 10

The Orange come out and hit a couple of deep plays early. This allows Syracuse to focus on getting some positive vibes going in the run game. We see a lot of backups in the second half. In fact, the only thing greater than Syracuse players getting snaps tomorrow night is the number of over-40 alums who push their way into the new Chuck’s.

Christian

Syracuse 59, Wagner 7

I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the Wagner football program is on a 23-game losing streak dating back to September of 2019. Let’s not beat around the bush. Enjoy Central New York for all the people coming up for homecoming.

Mike

Syracuse 63, Wagner 13

This game should play like Madden on rookie mode: just sit back and relax as the Orange chuck the ball downfield for gobs of yards. Then let the RBs experiment and figure out who could start rotating in for Tucker to stop him from getting worn down. Also, prepare for the upcoming two weeks of #bowltalk.

Steve

Syracuse 54, Wagner 3

It’s not likely to be pretty for the Seahawks. I’m anticipating the Orange are able to move at will and the starters are done by the end of Q2 (though Dino will start the second half with them much to the chagrin of anyone worried about injuries). A heavy dose of Allen and Price and the backup secondary gets some experienced run on the way to the Orange “W” on Saturday.

Now it’s your turn, what’s going to happen in this one?