Around the ACC: Battles of undefeated teams highlight Week 5

The Syracuse Orange are one of just four remaining undefeated ACC football teams. The other three are also in the Atlantic division and will be SU opponents later this season.

As fate would have it, these remaining teams happen to play around the same time as the Orange on Saturday. So if Syracuse is blowing out Wagner as expected, you can always (Dome Wi-Fi permitting for some) flip on one of these two games for some quality, competitive football.

#22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) at #23 Florida State Seminoles (4-0, 2-0)

Wake Forest’s winning streak ended in a double-OT thriller that somebody unfortunately had to lose. Florida State meanwhile is riding a high that the program hasn’t felt in quite some time. According to DraftKings SportsBook, the Seminoles (-250) are favored by 7 points over the Deacs (+210).

Sam Hartman’s quick return has elevated his offense to one of the best passing games in the country, while FSU has established its dominance on the ground. The ‘Noles can also play to their strength of defending the pass against a team that hasn’t found consistency in the running game just yet.

This one kicks off at 3:30 on ABC.

#10 North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0) at #5 Clemson Tigers (4-0, 2-0)

One of these titans will fall tomorrow. The Wolfpack get thrown into the fire with their first conference matchup, facing a Tigers squad that shaken off whatever rust they had left from last season. DraftKings has Clemson (-260) pegged as 6.5 point favorites over NC State (+220).

The Tigers have a Top-15 offense with QB D.J. Uiagalelei coming off the best performance of his career: 5 TDs and over 400 total yards in the aforementioned 2OT game against WF. The Pack meanwhile are Top-10 in fewest points allowed. Both squads have effectively shut down the run in the early weeks so expect this battle to be won through the air.

Its a primetime 7:30 kickoff on ABC.

After the bye, ‘Cuse hosts NC State, then travels to Clemson the following week.

